Explainer: what’s the plan to tax international students and why is it needed?

“There’s no magic money tree here, and so we’ve got to look at how we do it, and this is just one of the ideas in that report,” he said.Two levies already exist on international students – relatively small sums to fund specific government services that support international students and providers.

The University of Sydney received 38% of its income, or around $1.3bn, from international students in 2021. The Greens say the levy is an excuse for the federal government to avoid increasing funding across the board.

The Property Council of Australia’s student accommodation council, the Australian Business Deans Council, Queensland University of Technology and the Go8 universities have similarly expressed their concern it would damage Australia’s reputation as an international student destination.from the international student sector, including more than $2.6bn per year on post-study work visas alone.

“The decision to study overseas is not taken lightly, if we want to welcome them we must be welcoming,” he said.

