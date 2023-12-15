Experts Downplay Fears of New Pandemic Amid Rise in Child Pneumonia Cases

International experts are downplaying fears of a new pandemic amid a sharp rise in cases of child pneumonia and other respiratory infections in China and parts of the US and Europe. Images from crowded waiting rooms suggest hospitals in China are under pressure, although Beijing officials are yet to concede their facilities have been overwhelmed by thousands of young pneumonia patients and have even reported a recent downward trend in cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month took the rare step of publicly demanding answers from China when it noticed the worrying spike and is currently monitoring the situation. Neighbouring nations remain on alert. In Europe, Denmark, Ireland, France and Holland have also confirmed an increase in pneumonia cases, mainly in children, while health authorities in the US state of Ohio have issued an alert about the paediatric surge of infections. Medical professionals say the uptick is somewhat expected given tough COVID restrictions including social distancing have been ease





