Expert reveals the technicality insurers are using to deny claims

Concerns over unclear alcohol-related policies have risen after two Australian women were denied claims after drinking on holiday.Ella Cutler

She had purchased travel insurance from RAC but her claim was denied because she had been under the influence of alcohol when she fell. "It obviously could become a grey area how many drinks you've had and how the travel insurer thinks those drinks might have affected your actual claim," he told Sky News.Insurance provider Tokio Marine said it has been providing a"range of support to Ms Cutler and her family since the incident occurred".

"We are not able to provide any further information about the specific policy or claim due to privacy reasons." Ella Cutler has returned home to Perth after more than half a million dollars was raised on GoFundMe. Credit: WA Police / SuppliedAustralian mother Kylee Enwright suffered a catastrophic brain injury after falling at a hotel in Thailand earlier this year.Her insurer Cover-More denied her claim because she had alcohol in her system – meaning the family were out of pocket by hundreds of thousands of dollars. headtopics.com

"The travel insurer actually went and got a hold of the policyholder's bar bill and they didn't have a blood alcohol reading from the hospital," Mr Bird said. More than $200,000 was donated to a GoFundMe page set up by her family, which paid for her medically supervised flight back to Australia.Kylee Enwright suffered a severe brain injury after she fell during a holiday in Thailand. Picture: FacebookSky News got in touch with several insurance companies to ask for their specific policies around alcohol.

