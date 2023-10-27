Experience: I am a full-time paranormal investigator

hen I’m asked to pinpoint the moment my belief in ghosts started to waver, I choose the time I was mistaken for one in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, when I was 27. Until then, I’d enjoyed several years of ghost-hunting, and was convinced I’d encountered many supernatural entities. Growing up in the 80s, my interest in the paranormal was piqued by TV shows such as In Search of … and Unsolved Mysteries, which documented cases of unexplained phenomena.

While browsing ghost stories on the internet, I found a local ghost-hunting group in Philadelphia and joined them on trips to cemeteries and allegedly haunted buildings such as Fort Mifflin and the Eastern State Penitentiary. There were six of us around the same age, all determined to prove ghosts were real. To us, anomalies in our photos such as glowing orbs or mist signalled spirits, as did any surprising noise caught on cassette.

We’d turn up with cases of equipment we’d seen ghost-hunters use on TV, such as electromagnetic field and motion detectors. We had no real understanding of what they did, but a beep or a flashing light had to mean something. Museum staff, owners of old mansions and worried residents who’d heard strange noises in their apartments would all be told the same thing: “Yes, this place is haunted. headtopics.com

A paranormal conference in 1999 led to that fateful Gettysburg encounter. We were at the US civil war battlefield, and one night went out to an area we’d heard was particularly haunted (a ranger had told us even he and his colleagues wouldn’t set foot there). We were setting up our cameras and tape recorders in some woods when three cars appeared.A group spilled out waving laser pointers. Annoyed, I marched towards them, shouting and waving my arms.

Next morning, rumours were rife that a group had sighted an apparition. Intrigued, I learned their “ghost” had emerged from the woodland, screaming unintelligibly in “a hollow voice”. “Are you kidding?” I said. “That was me!” headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

GuardianAus »

‘We experience this grief together’: School offers support to students after staff deathStudents at St Andrews Cathedral School will be given counselling, pastoral care and have access to special consideration for exams after the death of staff member Lilie James. Read more ⮕

Matildas fringe players impress before experience finishes off IranThe likes of Clare Wheeler and Amy Sayer stood out but are likely to make way in the starting XI for Australia’s next game against the Philippines Read more ⮕

How on earth are you supposed to review a parking space?You can’t buy coffee, visit your GP or even pay to leave your car somewhere without being pestered for feedback. I’m giving the whole experience zero stars Read more ⮕

Crazy rich Asian hotels open up in London – think £25,000 a nightYou can even live permanently at the newly minted Peninsula or the lavish Raffles. But can they compete with city icons like The Ritz or The Dorchester? Read more ⮕

‘Why do they think this is OK?’: The latest fashion copycat rowSydney designer Mariam Seddiq is seeking an explanation for a Melbourne label appearing to copy her work. Read more ⮕

‘Why do they think this is OK?’: The latest fashion copycat rowSydney designer Mariam Seddiq is seeking an explanation for a Melbourne label appearing to copy her work. Read more ⮕