‘Expect the unexpected’: Trump fraud trial becomes family affair

On current standing, the trial looks like an uphill battle for the family. Judge Arthur Engoron has already found Trump and his adult sonsfor inflating the value of their assets on state financial documents to boost their net worth. If an appellate court upholds the ruling, Trump will essentially lose all ability to operate his real estate business in New York.

It is unclear how Trump or his adult sons, who are also known for making incendiary comments on behalf of their father, will operate on the witness stand. While the former president has –“I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on 28 October, calling Engoron a “Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started”.

Donald Trump, right, sits with his children – from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump – in 2014 in Washington.As easy as it is to make those claims to Fox News, much of the case relies on thousands of pages of documents that have been submitted as evidence.“There’s enough evidence in this case to fill this courtroom,” Engoron said, when Trump’s lawyers tried to dismiss the case based on Michael Cohen’s testimony last week.

“Some of the family members may take the bait and make explanations” for what is shown in the documents, she added. “With witnesses, even when you try to prepare them, expect the unexpected.” So far, witnesses ranging from former Trump Organization executives and Trump accountants to real estate executives have testified about the Trump family’s involvement in obtaining various loans using inflated financial figures.

