Exiled Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming to lodge defamation case against Opposition Leader John Pesutto

Exiled Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming says the “world will be horrified” to learn what she has been through as she vowed to push ahead with legal action against Opposition Leader John Pesutto after mediation talks broke down on the weekend. The first-term MP said she would lodge defamation proceedings against the state’s Liberal leader, kicking off an 18-month legal battle that force MPs and opposition staff to testify and expose private emails and text messages relevant to her claims.

in May after a 19-11 vote from her colleagues, released a statement on Monday, saying she was “left with no option” but to lodge a defamation case against Pesutto. “I made an offer on Wednesday and met with Mr Pesutto and Victorian Liberal Party state president, Mr Phil Davies yesterday afternoon. Unfortunately, the mediation failed,” Deeming said. “It is therefore with great regret as a current Liberal Party member that am now left with no option but to lodge my defamation case against Mr Pesutto in cour





