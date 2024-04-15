Exhibition of British Illustrator's Life Opens in Ditchling Village

An exhibition of the great British illustrator’s life opens this month in Ditchling village, in the South Downs countryside that inspired himThere aren’t many people who can claim to have seen a snowman fly over their house.
like many of Briggs’s works, unfolds against a backdrop of the East Sussex landscapes he loved, and where he lived for more than 50 years. So it’s fitting that the first exhibition of his life and work since his death in 2022 is being held not in a London gallery but at, just a couple of miles from his house in the village of Westmeston.
One of the most interesting exhibits is Briggs’s desk, still cluttered with all the ephemera he worked among while creating When the Wind Blows,in the distance. Every morning he walked the quiet footpaths and shady bridleways that knit the farmers’ fields to the low green hills, and recreated this countryside in the pages of his books.I understand his love of this quiet corner of Sussex, because his footpaths and fields are mine too.
I prefer to follow Lodge Hill Lane past the museum, take a right on to Boddington’s Lane and then follow the footpath on to the low hill behind the village. From here, Ditchling’s medieval houses – most famously, given to Anne of Cleves as part of her divorce settlement from Henry VIII – and the picturesque high street roll out towards the downs, the ridge of hills rising like a khaki-hued tsunami, dwarfing the houses dotted through the fields below.
