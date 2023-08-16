Exhibition of Australian Government Photographers' Works

Between 1939 and 1996 the government hired dozens of photographers to document life around Australia. Now many of their diverse works of intimate nature photography, striking architectural shots and captured everyday memories from Australia's past will be displayed in a new exhibition at the National Archives of Australia in Canberra.

Curator of the Focus: Australian government photographers exhibition Emily Catt said the job of government photographers 80 years ago was to "create a photographic library of Australia". "If you think about now, if you want to know something about a country, you go online and you google search it and you're going to get great results quite easily," she said. "In 1940 if you want to know about a country, how do you get information? And that's where the Department of Information and their successes really came i

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘It feels like 1939’: Rising anti-Semitism ‘runs chills through our spine’The White House is resisting pressure from its Arab-American community to support calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian supporters have led a revolt within the Democrat party and are threatening the potential reelection of US President Joe Biden next year who has been vocal in his solidarity with Israel.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: Million-dollar reward offered over 1996 murder of Michael 'Billy' HegedusM﻿ichael "Billy" Hegedus was gunned down one Wednesday night aged just 17.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

7NEWSMELBOURNE: Mystery surrounds shooting murder of 17-year-old boy Michael ‘Billy’ Hegedus in Inverell in 19967NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: US man convicted of killing two women in 1996 faces scheduled executionA man is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening, more than 25 years after he killed two women he met a day apart at bars in north Florida.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Police arrest suspect in 1996 shooting of US rapper Tupac ShakurOne of the last living witnesses to the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur is charged with murder, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Former gang leader charged with rapper Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murderA former gang leader has been charged with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, a prosecutor said Friday.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »