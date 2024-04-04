Executives Distance Themselves from Spotlight Boss Amid Allegations

Company executives distance themselves from executive producer Mark Llewellyn , as allegations do not reflect the company culture. Outgoing commercial director provides fresh evidence in court, stating that they relied on untested assurances from Llewellyn regarding the lack of further communications.

Extensive searches of Seven's email system were not performed at that time.

Executives Distance Spotlight Allegations Culture Mark Llewellyn Court Evidence Communications

