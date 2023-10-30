Exciting AFL Prospect Nick Watson Ready to Make an Impact in 2024

By Nick Watson’s own admission, his professionalism isn’t quite yet up to AFL standard – or at least what he thinks it should be.

Known as ‘The Wizard’ for the small forward’s crafty touch and ability to do special things in attack, Watson is among the most exciting prospects set to be picked up in this month’s draft.Expected to go as early as Pick 5 to the Western Bulldogs – should he get past Hawthorn – the livewire is as fun and dynamic a player to come through the ranks we’ve seen in recent history, having booted 14.6 for Vic Metro to earn All-Australian selection.

The 18-year noted he wanted to particularly focus on the recovery side of the game including doing more massages and getting his body “100 per cent” prepared for his next game. “Just recovery, especially straight after a game, that probably wasn’t at my best. It’s one thing I’ll definitely work on, as well as using all the resources that you have around him,” Watson added. headtopics.com

It’s therefore no surprise he takes inspiration from the likes of Tom Paple as well as other star small forwards including Kysaiah Pickett, Cody Weightman, Charlie Cameron and Jamie Elliott. GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 26: Nick Watson of Vic Metro kicks the ball as Jaxon Binns of Vic Country chases him down during the U17 Championships match between Vic Country and Vic Metro at GMHBA Stadium on June 26, 2021 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)“I‘m only 170 (cm), but I like to get energy and kick a few goals with pressure acts – and get under my opponents’ skin and stir the pot a bit,” he said.

“I sort of knew I was going to be a smaller player ever since I was younger. I like to look at similar players like (Tom) Papley and Kozzie Pickett – those sorts of players and try and adapt my game, not exactly to them, but play like them and see what I need to work on before I get in the system.”Watson might soon call Whitten Oval his new home and Weightman a teammate after the Dogs aggressively traded up for Pick 4 (now Pick 5) in a pick swap with Gold Coast during the trade period. headtopics.com

