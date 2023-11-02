Excess reigns supreme at luxury fashion house’s new Rome hotel

Just like in ancient Rome and to signify power and affluence, marble and excess reign supreme here. Atop a magnificent fountain that adorns the modernist 1930s building, a Latin inscription proclaims:His spirit is alive and well here, and from the get-go, you know you’re in a very special place.Not many know that the origins of the former jewellery shop (now an international brand), lie in ancient Greece and Rome.
From humble beginnings, it has evolved into a formidable player in the luxury market with an established and growing network of stores globally. The Roman connection remains strong, underpinned by three verities: it’s headquartered here; its gemstone superwoman Lucia Silvestri is Roman and has a cult-like international social media following; and its flagship store sits tall on the famed designer strip Via dei Condotti where, in itsThe underlit spa pool is reminiscent of an ancient Roman bath.
And now, Bulgari’s hometown finally gets its own hotel. Its long-awaited arrival came with all the glitz and glamour you’d expect. The opening party saw 200 drones light up the sky with brand ambassadors and Hollywood starlets Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas flying in for the champagne-fuelled and jewel-encrusted affair.
Rome has always been Bulgari’s great inspiration, with its pavements, colours, lines and monuments informing its jewellery and other high-end designs. It’s only fitting that this new 114-room design masterpiece is located next to two of Rome’s most historically significant monuments, commissioned by Augustus himself – the circular mausoleum of his final resting place, and the Ara Pacis, the grand monument erected to celebrate the era of peace brought forth by his reign.
