Ex-Spy Chief's Inquiry Criticizes Australia's Department of Home Affairs

A classified inquiry by ex-spy chief Dennis Richardson has provided a scathing assessment of how Australia’s Department of Home Affairs managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for the offshore asylum seeker processing system.

Whistleblowers also confirmed that Richardson said he would pass their details to the National Anti-Corruption Commission after they raised allegations of graft and crime during his Albanese-government commissioned inquiry into contracting under the so-called Pacific Solution.The revelation that the review is highly critical of the way the department managed Australia’s offshore processing procurement regime was confirmed by official sources who have read Richardson’s still-secret report but are not permitted to discuss it publicly. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil received Richardson’s report weeks ago but declined to answer questions about whether it would be released, stating only it was under review. “The Richardson inquiry is currently under consideration by government,” a spokesperson for O’Neil sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: Ex-Spy Chief's Inquiry Criticizes Australia's Department of Home AffairsA classified inquiry by ex-spy chief Dennis Richardson has provided a scathing assessment of how Australia ’s Department of Home Affairs managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for the offshore asylum seeker processing system .

Source: smh | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Infrastructure Department Considers Cancelling Special Allowances for Cargo OperatorsInfrastructure Department officials are considering cancelling special allowances given to major cargo operators to fly outside the Sydney Airport curfew after Scott Morrison wrote to Labor demanding it be scrapped.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SBSNEWS: UK home secretary Suella Braverman sacked after pro-Palestinian march rowBritain's home secretary Suella Braverman has been sacked as part of a wider reshuffle after she criticised police treatment of pro-Palestinian protests.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: UK Prime Minister Sacks Controversial Home SecretaryThe UK's home secretary Suella Braverman has been sacked after she criticised police treatment of pro-Palestinian protests. It comes as part of a wider reshuffle that includes a return to politics by former prime minister David Cameron.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Surge in Mortgage Offset Accounts as Australians Struggle with Higher Home Loan RatesMany bank customers in Australia are using their surplus savings accumulated during the pandemic to offset the impact of higher home loan rates. The amount of money held in mortgage offset accounts has seen a multi-billion dollar jump, providing relief for borrowers with low-cost fixed-rate home loans that do not offer mortgage offsets.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Legislative Responses Considered After 81 People Released from Immigration DetentionClare O’Neil has referred to regulatory and legislative responses being under consideration to respond to a decision that has resulted in 81 people being released from immigration detention. Home affairs minister says it’s ‘garbage’ that legislation could completely reverse high court decision that led to 81 leaving immigration detention. That parliament “should not rise” until legislation is passed, upping pressure on the government by demanding a response even before the high court gives its full reasons.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »