Ex prime ministers condemn ‘hatred’ spread by Hamas, call for humanitarian access to Gaza

Six former Australian prime ministers have released a letter describing the Israel-Hamas conflict as a mission to promote hatred by the terrorist organisation and express support for a two-state solution for lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Former prime minister John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison released a joint statement on Monday saying there is no place for racial or religious hatred.

Six of Australia’s seven former prime ministers have released a statement condemning the “hatred” spread by Hamas.say we stand in solidarity with Jewish Australians at this time,” they said.and suffering in this terrible conflict. headtopics.com

“They, too, deserve our love and support. Our nation’s success depends on us not allowing conflict overseas to turn Australians against each other.”The statement follows Australia’s decision toCut through the noise of federal politics with news, views and expert analysis from Jacqueline Maley. Subscribers can sign up to our weekly Inside Politics newsletter

