Ex-boyfriend called police to reveal location of Lilie James’ body

The young water polo coach’s 24-year-old ex-boyfriend, Paul Thijssen, reportedly called triple-0 himself to tell them where to find her body.

Police then traced the call to notorious suicide spot The Gap in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, where they found some of his belongings including a backpack, the publication reported. Ms James' body was discovered in the gym bathroom of the Sydney CBD school about midnight on Thursday after she failed to return home for the day.The pair had been dating for just over a month before calling off the relationship.

Flowers have been laid outside St Andrew's Cathedral School, which was closed to students on Thursday and Friday. A spokesperson from St Andrew's Cathedral School said Year 12 students sitting IB and HSC exams would be allowed to attend the school as police investigate."An area of the school, not accessible to students, is a crime zone, and we await the approval of Police before bringing everyone back on site. headtopics.com

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »

Lilie James identified as woman found dead at Sydney private school, police searching for male colleagueThe young St Andrews Cathedral School water polo coach’s body was found in the school’s gym. Police are now searching for another staffer Paul Thijssen. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrew’s Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Search resumes for Paul Thijssen following death of Lilie JamesPolice will resume their search in Sydney’s east for Thijssen, who has been missing since the body of his colleague was found in the gym bathroom of St Andrew’s school. Read more ⮕

Water polo coach Lilie James, 21, found dead inside Sydney school was dating man police are seeking over murder7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕