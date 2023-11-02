Ex-AFR journalist Kean Wong returns to Australia after arrest in Malaysia

Wong, who is a Malaysian citizen and a permanent resident in Australia, was arrested on October 16 while trying to renew his passport. He touched down in Sydney on Thursday, sources confirmed. Former AFR journalist Kean Wong: Malaysia’s then home affairs minister said the book he edited was likely to be prejudicial to public order, security and national interest.

A joint statement from supporter groups including Amnesty International Malaysia and the Centre for Independent Journalism said Wong was investigated for sedition in relation to a book he edited titledThe text, a collection of essays and reports that examined Malaysia’s 2018 election, which marked the end of the Barisan Nasional coalition’s six-decade reign, was published in 2020 and banned within months.

Malaysia’s then home affairs minister Hamzah Zainudin said it was likely to be prejudicial to public order, security and national interest, alarm public opinion and contrary to any law, and was therefore “absolutely prohibited throughout Malaysia”, according toThe joint statement signed last month by Amnesty International Malaysia said Wong’s arrest, three years after the book’s publication, “demonstrates the state’s concerted effort to suppress the public’s ability to both inform and to speak...

“We urge the authorities to cease all investigations with immediate effect and demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rights bestowed upon the people by the Federal Constitution of Malaysia and under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Relieved and grateful’: Wong gives update on Aussies stranded in GazaForeign Minister Penny Wong has provided an update Australians in Gaza, declaring the government will continue to push for those who are still stranded to get safely out of the war-torn area.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: INTERVIEW: Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the conflict in the Middle EastForeign Minister Penny Wong says the Australian government is continuing to urge Israel to do all that it can to protect civilian lives and comply with international humanitarian law. She says the way the country defends itself matters and has called for restraint.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Penny Wong reiterates call for ‘humanitarian pause on hostilities’ amid Israel-Hamas warForeign Minister Penny Wong has reiterated Australia’s call for a “humanitarian pause on hostilities” in the Israel-Hamas war. This is so essential items such as food, water, medicine and fuel supplies can be allowed into the Gaza Strip to reach the citizens in desperate need of humanitarian aid.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Penny Wong to join Anthony Albanese in China trip and advocate for Yang Hengjun’s releaseForeign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says she will continue to make representations on behalf of Dr Yang Hengjun’s release while on a trip to China later this weekend. Ms Wong has ensured the Albanese government will use every opportunity to make “representations on Dr Yong’s behalf”.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Even in war there are principles’: Wong’s warning on civilian deathsForeign Minister Penny Wong has reiterated the government's condemnation of Hamas as she urged Israel to minimise civilian deaths in the aftermath of the strike on Jabalia refugee camp.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕