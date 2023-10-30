‘Evil’: Stan Grant breaks silence on No vote

The journalist criticised No voters for inflicting pain on Indigenous people and the Australian psyche in a speech delivered at the 2023 JG Crawford Oration held at the Australian National University on Monday.“It doesn’t make them right, it doesn’t make them superior, it makes them winners. That’s democracy.”Each state and territory voted no at the referendum, except for the ACT.

Grant had a different take on the state of the nation in the wake of the decision, arguing that Australia felt “soulless” as it turned its back on a complex and painful history involving harm towards First Nations people.

Grant also described his sorrow on the night of the referendum as the votes rolled in, saying he was thankful that he had not waded into the noise of the debate. The celebrated journalist stepped down from hosting duties on the ABC’s Q+A program in May, citing racist abuse he received online while a part of the show. Picture: ABCAsking if “history is over”, Grant argued that the impact of colonisation was still a reality for Indigenous people, who face a considerable gap in terms of healthcare, education and employment. headtopics.com

Grant went on to condemn the actions of the Yes campaigners, arguing that they turned the Voice into a “lecture about unity” rather than a moment to “lay our burdens down”. There was plenty of criticism for the no campaign in Grant’s address, including veiled references to Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Picture: NCA NewsWIRE / John Gass

