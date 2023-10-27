Evil request after woodchipper murder

Cheers and shouts erupted from the courtroom after Sharon Graham was found guilty of murdering Bruce Saunders in an “almost Shakespearean” plot in November 2017.

Blake Saunders, the son of murdered man Bruce Saunders, revealed her father’s murderer requested the ashes be split in half when his victim impact statement was read to the court on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

“This (was) all part of your evil plan to make it look like you were grieving … but really it was you trying to hide your guilt,” Blake said in his statement. Sharon Graham has been found guilty of the murder of her ex partner, Bruce Saunders, who was fed to a woodchipper in 2017.The court was told Mr Saunders was “worth more dead than alive” to Ms Graham as she was named the sole beneficiary of his will, including his car, house and savings.Greg Roser (left) with Sharon Graham. Picture: Supplied.Graham showed no emotion as the verdict was handed down by the jury on Friday, while screams erupted from members of Mr Saunders’ family. headtopics.com

In his victim impact statement, Blake described his dad Bruce as a “loving, kind, gentle and hardworking” man who always supported him.Blake described waking to a text from Graham on the day of his father’s death, informing him something “terrible had happened” to his father.Bruce Saunders (pictured) was helping clear a property near Gympie when he was murdered. Picture: Supplied

“I love my dad and I miss him so much. I’ll never be able to hug him, or hear his laugh, or see his big smile.Other statements were tendered by Bruce’s brother, Colin, and Sharon Beighton, the owner of the property where Mr Saunders was murdered. headtopics.com

