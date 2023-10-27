Evidence mounts of North Korean arms to Russia in threat for Ukraine

In pouring rain, a jubilant crowd waving pompoms and flowersWhile the heavily choreographed welcoming scenes were a familiar sight in totalitarian, Sergei Lavrov’s rare visit to the country came amid mounting evidence that Pyongyang has started to provide artillery rounds to Russia, opening up a supply line that could have profound implications for the war in Ukraine.

US intelligence reports have been corroborated by the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), a London-based thinktank that last weeka report that concluded: “Russia has likely begun shipping North Korean munitions at scale.”

“The level of rail traffic is far greater than what Beyond Parallel has observed at the facility during the past five years, even compared with pre-Covid-19 levels,” its report said. “Given that Kim and Putin discussed some military exchanges and cooperation at their recent summit, the dramatic increase in rail traffic likely indicates North Korea’s supply of arms and munitions to Russia.” headtopics.com

A satellite images appears to show increased activity at the Tumangang rail facility near the Russian border.and Russia in the conflict to date, with some analysts calling it the “king of battle” despite a focus on newer, hi-tech weapons.

Maj Patrick Hinton, an artillery officer in the British army and recent visiting fellow at Rusi who closely studies the war in Ukraine, said North Korea had a large stockpile of artillery shells and rockets that were compatible with the Soviet and Russian weapons systems being used by Moscow. headtopics.com

“Despite sanctions, North Korea has the ability to manufacture a lot of ammunition and has amassed significant stockpiles. This is something they have prioritised,” Hinton said. that the 1,000 sea containers reportedly shipped to Russia held a total of 300,000-350,000 artillery pieces.

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Russia-Ukraine war live: anger at ‘confirmed’ supply of North Korean weapons to PutinSouth Korea, Japan and US warn Russia against reciprocating with military aid to Kim Jong-un; EU leaders’ Gaza talks ‘must not distract us from Ukraine’ Read more ⮕

Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders, White House says‘Reprehensible’ move is a ‘symptom of how poorly Russia’s military leaders know they’re doing’, national security spokeperson says Read more ⮕

German prosecutors handed evidence of Russian war crimes in UkraineComplainants hope to use principle of universal jurisdiction in three separate cases Read more ⮕

NAAJA chairperson Colleen Rosas gives evidence at trial over dismissal of former chief executive Priscilla AtkinsFormer chief executive of the Northern Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency, Priscilla Atkins, is suing the organisation over allegations she was wrongfully dismissed in February. Read more ⮕

Wild female chimps live long post-menopause life, study suggestsScientists say it is first evidence of non-human primates living substantial post-reproductive life Read more ⮕

Heavy rain along NSW North Coast dampens bushfire threat and brings drought reliefUp to 100 millimetres of rain has fallen over a wide range of northern New South Wales reducing the number of fires that have been burning for days. Read more ⮕