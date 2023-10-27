‘Everybody, whether black, white or coloured, they are behind the Boks’

There was tension in Cape Town ahead of the opening game of the Rugby World Cup in 1995. One year into the presidency of Nelson Mandela, the Springboks took to the field in Newlands for to kick off the tournament against the defending world champions, Australia.

Mandela was presiding over a changing South Africa, viewed with suspicion or distrust by some white South Africans who were unsure of his intentions in government after being oppressed for so many years under the apartheid regime.

Wallabies player George Gregan looks on during a training session for children during the 1995 World Cup in Zwide township in Port Elizabeth, where current Springboks captain Siya Kolisi grew up.“It’s not a fairytale, it doesn’t last forever, but that was the moment that signified certainly to me that unity in our country is possible – and Mandela achieved that.” headtopics.com

All Blacks five-eighth Andrew Mehrtens had a tough task ahead of him in Johannesburg, which grew larger as he became aware of the groundswell of support behind South Africa. Japie Mulder was a tough-tackling centre for South Africa in 1995 and still lives near Ellis Park. He says he is still asked by strangers to relive the final at least once a day.

Mandela walked out onto Ellis Park wearing a Springboks jersey bearing the No.6 worn by Pienaar, an Afrikaner. South Africa triumphed 15-12 courtesy of a dramatic injury-time drop goalby Joel Stransky. headtopics.com

Mulder cherishes his memories of 1995 but believes that the 2023 Springboks side led by Siya Kolisi, a man brought up in a township in Port Elizabeth, have fully captured the hearts of the whole country.

For nearly 17 years, John Robbie hosted one of South Africa’s most popular radio shows in Johannesburg. A former Ireland scrum-half, he has lived in the country since touring with the British and Irish Lions in 1981. He has seen the best and worst of life in the rainbow nation. headtopics.com

