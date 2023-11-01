Everard Central crash victims identified as father, tourist fight for life in hospital

In the rented van were two international tourists. The driver, a 28-year-old man, suffered minor injuries while his 26-year-old female passenger is in a critical condition. “As a result of investigations, the 28-year-old man was arrested and charged today with two counts of cause death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving,” South Australia Police said. The accused was bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on January 17.

