Evening News Bulletin 30 October 2023

And in formula one, Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen makes history as first driver to take 16 victories in a season.All living former Australian prime ministers, except Paul Keating, have co-signed a statement regarding the Israel-Hamas war.
It is signed by John Howard, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison. On Sunday, Mr Keating says he was contacted by Mark Leibler, current chairman of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, proposing the joint statement, but he decided not to sign it.Trade Minister Don Farrell says negotiation between Australia and the European Union are set to continue, with a free trade deal hanging in the balance.
The collapse of trade talks means there are unlikely to be further negotiations until 2025, as the EU enters an election period early next year and Australia is also set to enter one at mid-2025."My job as Australia's trade minister is to get the best deal that we can for our producers, our businesses, our workers, and our consumers. Unfortunately, we've not been able to make progress. headtopics.com
The school is holding a private assembly for Ms James and a GOFundMe page set up in her memory has raised over $14,000."Look Lilie, they’re all turning out for you. She’d love that, she would. Just a beautiful person. A beautiful, beautiful young woman and so full of life, never stopped. I mean she she went to uni, she worked four and a half days a week. She coached swimming, she coached water polo. She played water polo.
According to 500 Australians surveyed by accountant and tax automation tool Hnry, 47 per cent of sole traders are yet to lodge and 17 per cent haven't begun preparations. The Dutch 26-year-old has also equaled French great Alain Prost's haul of 51 career wins with his fifth win in six editions of the Mexican race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. headtopics.com