Evening News Bulletin 27 October 2023

The US military carries out strikes in Syria targeting weapons and munitions storage facilitiesChina's former premier Li Keqiang has died of a sudden heart attack aged 68, state media is reporting.

The elite Peking University-educated economist was once viewed as a top Communist Party leadership contender, but became increasingly sidelined by Xi in recent years.The United States military has carried out strikes in Syria targeting two facilities used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Greens Senator Jordan Steele-John called on Senator Wong to brand Israel's actions as a 'textbook example of collective punishment', but Ms Wong refused, reiterating her call for Israel to protect civilian lives as it defends itself against Hamas. headtopics.com

There were hopes the dangerous blaze burning west of Brisbane, which has so far claimed at least one life and destroyed properties, would be be contained by Friday. People at Lake Moondarra are warned it is still not safe to return after being told to leave early on Friday.A state of emergency has been declared in the Mexican city of Acapulco, where Hurricane Otis has killed at least 27 people and left four missing.

“The truth is people are desperate because of the gasoline – some want to leave; others want to work. There is no gasoline. I hope people don’t riot because it’s getting serious now.”Another defeat has crushed England's World Cup hopes, as Sri Lanka breezed past the 2019 champions to win by eight wickets. headtopics.com

Evening News Bulletin 25 October 2023The Israeli Ambassador to Australia denies claims of breaches to international law by the Israeli military; Jim Chalmers says the government is doing its best to combat growing inflation; Alex de Minaur front and centre in Australia's upcoming summer of tennis.

Evening News Bulletin 26 October 2023The Secretary General of the United Nations says his comments on the Israel-Hamas war have been misunderstood; At least 22 people have been killed in a mass shooting in the United States; PSG have dominated Italian giants A-C Milan in a 3-0 win.

Morning News Bulletin 26 October 2023United States President Joe Biden meets Anthony Albanese, a Sydney council votes to fly the Palestinian flag in support of Gaza, and in sport, the Matildas face Iran in Perth tonight, as speculation continues over the future of coach Tony Gustavsson.

Midday News Bulletin 26 October 2023Australia and the United States announce regional security strengthening measures; A new House Speaker is finally elected to the US Congress; Australian all rounder Glenn Maxwell shatters the record for fastest World Cup century.

Midday News Bulletin 27 October 2023Israeli forces carry out their biggest Gaza ground attack to date; Brumbies to be culled in the Kosciuszko National Park; A 2-0 victory for the Matildas over Iran in an Olympic qualifier match.

Morning News Bulletin 27 October 2023A United Nations representative says the situation in Gaza is a 'political and humanitarian catastrophe'; Bruce Lehrmann named as the high profile person charged with rape in Queensland; A top Tasmanian greyhound trainer banned from the sport for life.