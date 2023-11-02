Evening News Bulletin 2 November 2023

Qatar brokered a deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel to allow foreign national civilians to leave Gaza after being trapped there for three weeks during the conflict."But I am very sad of course at the same time because I am leaving my family behind with no food, no water... in a very, very scary situation. And they are ont even in their houses. They move from house to another... I can't describe the situation there. It is very very sad.

During a speech in Minneapolis, a woman in the crowd called out to him to support a ceasefire, to which he responded: "I think we need a pause". "This is a result of intense and urgent American diplomacy regarding our partners in the region. I personally spent a lot of time speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and President el-Sisi of Egypt and others to make sure that we could open this access for people to get out. I want to thank our partners in the region, particularly Qatar - who has worked so closely to support negotiations to facilitate the departure of these citizens.

"We understand that unless we deal with the whole ecosystem in which scams are being visited upon Australians, we won't fix the problem. So banks are a focus because banks are the pot of money at the end of a scam transaction. But we also want to look at how scams are reaching Australians and at the moment, over 50 per cent of those scams, the vectors by which they're reaching Australians, are through the telecommunications system, through phone calls and SMS'.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: Evening News Bulletin 1 November 2023The Prime Minister responds to a letter from the family of an imprisoned man in Beijing, An emotional plea from Doctors Without Borders for a ceasefire in Gaza, and Melbourne City coach Rado Vidosic fired early in the A-League season.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Midday News Bulletin 2 November 2023Australians among the first 400 foreign passport holders to be evacuated from Gaza; environment scientist Tim Jarvis on finding hope and inspiration to tackle climate change; and in sport, the Matildas a step closer to booking a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Morning News Bulletin 2 November 2023Penny Wong defends the government's humanitarian concerns for the war in the Middle East, Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott says human-induced climate change is utterly implausible, The Matildas edging closer to 2024 Paris Olympics.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Midday News Bulletin 1 November 2023Hamas says they will release a number of foreign hostages in coming days, Doctors to receive triple the incentive for bulk billing children, pensioners and concession card holders, and World number two Carlos Alcaraz loses to Russia's Roman Safiullin at the Paris Masters.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS News in Easy English 1 November 2023A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: SBS News in Easy English 2 November 2023A daily 5 minute news wrap for English learners and people with disability.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕