EU trade talks collapse over prosecco and feta impasse

Australia’s free trade negotiations with the European Union look to be derailed for at least two years, after the Albanese government conceded the current impasse in negotiations could not be overcome.and his European counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 trade ministers meeting in Japan failed to produce a breakthrough and the government says the planned Christmas deadline will now no longer be met.

Months of negotiations over sticking points including so-called geographical indicators could not be resolved. Those rules would stop Australian producers being able to label their products with European names such as prosecco and feta.

“We would like to do a deal with the EU, but unfortunately, they haven’t been prepared to put on the table a significantly better offer than what they have offered before,” he told ABC radio.“The EU next year will go into its election cycle. It is always much harder for countries and regions to negotiate these sorts of agreements on the eve of elections.” headtopics.com

While duty-free quotas Australia had been seeking on beef, sheep meat, sugar and dairy remained confidential, as an example, Canada secured an annual quota of 35,000 tonnes for beef and veal exports.New Zealand received an increase of 38,000 tonnes for lamb exports, although its agreement has been otherwise criticised for not achieving sufficient gains for Kiwi farmers.

Australia is the world’s largest supplier of lithium, crucial for batteries, as well as possessing deposits of other rare earths. “From Australia’s point of view, the EU has not budged significantly from the offer it put on the table three months ago. They’ve come back now with essentially the same offer with a couple of tweaks. headtopics.com

Albanese China visit: As Beijing beckons, the fight for Albanese’s ear on ChinaAs Anthony Albanese prepares to meet Xi Jinping, two schools of policy in Canberra are competing to steer the PM’s approach. Read more ⮕

Albanese planning for China trip after return from four days of Washington talksPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned to Australia from the US after a four-day bilateral visit with President Joe Biden. But Mr Albanese's time at home will be short, with preparations for his visit to China already underway. Read more ⮕

Albanese returns to Sydney after ‘critical’ US visitPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned to Australia after his trip to the Untied States to meet with President Joe Biden. Read more ⮕

总理阿尔巴尼斯结束为期四天的访美行程回到澳大利亚澳大利亚总理阿尔巴尼斯（Anthony Albanese）于10月28日结束了与美国总统拜登（Joe Biden）在华盛顿为期四天的双边会谈，并已经回到澳大利亚。 Read more ⮕

Albanese rejects call for Biden to intervene on AssangePrime Minister Anthony Albanese will not ask United States President Joe Biden to intervene in the case against Julian Assange, despite insisting “enough is enough” and calling for the Australian citizen to be brought home. Read more ⮕

Albanese is ‘giving the nod’ to China’s Pacific expansion with inexplicable Port of Darwin moveTo this day, the single biggest attack ever mounted by a foreign power in Australia is the Battle of Darwin, 19 February 1942. Read more ⮕