EU trade talks collapse over prosecco and feta impasse

Australia’s free trade negotiations with the European Union look to be derailed for at least two years, after the Albanese government conceded the current impasse in negotiations could not be overcome.and his European counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 trade ministers meeting in Japan failed to produce a breakthrough and the government says the planned Christmas deadline will now no longer be met.
Months of negotiations over sticking points including so-called geographical indicators could not be resolved. Those rules would stop Australian producers being able to label their products with European names such as prosecco and feta.
"We would like to do a deal with the EU, but unfortunately, they haven't been prepared to put on the table a significantly better offer than what they have offered before," he told ABC radio."The EU next year will go into its election cycle. It is always much harder for countries and regions to negotiate these sorts of agreements on the eve of elections."
While duty-free quotas Australia had been seeking on beef, sheep meat, sugar and dairy remained confidential, as an example, Canada secured an annual quota of 35,000 tonnes for beef and veal exports.New Zealand received an increase of 38,000 tonnes for lamb exports, although its agreement has been otherwise criticised for not achieving sufficient gains for Kiwi farmers.
Australia is the world's largest supplier of lithium, crucial for batteries, as well as possessing deposits of other rare earths. "From Australia's point of view, the EU has not budged significantly from the offer it put on the table three months ago. They've come back now with essentially the same offer with a couple of tweaks.