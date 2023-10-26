EU leaders reach agreement on the Middle East calling for humanitarian corridors in Gaza

Heads of state and government from the EU’s 27 countries met in Brussels and debated the situation in the Middle East and the bloc’s long-term budget. After hours of discussion, the leaders agreed on a joint text calling for aid to reach those who need it in Gaza “through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs.” Leaders also said that the European Council “supports the holding of an international peace conference soon.

” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that more flights with EU aid for Gaza will be on their way Friday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that “Israel is a democratic state guided by very humanitarian principles and so we can be certain that the Israeli army will respect the rules that arise from international law in everything it does.

