Etihad Airways Unveils New Aircraft with More Space and Privacy

Etihad Airways has unveiled its newest aircraft, a Boeing 787-9, which offers more space and privacy for business and economy class passengers. The aircraft features 32 seats in Business class and 271 seats in Economy, with sliding privacy doors and a long fully-lie-flat-bed in the Business class. The new aircraft is part of the airline's expansion plans to 12 new destinations.

