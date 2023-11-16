HEAD TOPICS

Etihad Airways Unveils New Aircraft with More Space and Privacy

newscomauHQ1 min.

Etihad Airways has just unveiled its newest aircraft that boasts more space and privacy for business and economy class passengers. The Abu Dhabi-based carrier released images of its newest Boeing 787-9 which is one of four new Dreamliners to join the fleet, as it expands its network to 12 new destinations.

Etihad Airways, Aircraft, Boeing 787-9, Business Class, Economy Class, Space, Privacy, Expansion

Etihad Airways has unveiled its newest aircraft, a Boeing 787-9, which offers more space and privacy for business and economy class passengers. The aircraft features 32 seats in Business class and 271 seats in Economy, with sliding privacy doors and a long fully-lie-flat-bed in the Business class. The new aircraft is part of the airline's expansion plans to 12 new destinations.

Australia Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.