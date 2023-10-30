Essendon re-signs Darcy Parish for six years

Essendon has reportedly re-signed Darcy Parish for six years as opposed to five, which the club initially announced.

The Bombers announced in late August that Parish had penned a five-year deal to remain at the club until “at least 2028”, following drawn out negotiations over his future. SEN reporter Tom Morris said on Monday the Bombers had in fact signed Parish to a six-year deal, but did not announce it due to “the sensitive PR nature which engulfed the contract dispute.”Ahead of the deal being announced, Parish’s manager Scott Lucas teed off at the club for what he said was “briefing” and “leaking” to the media of contract discussions.

Former Port Adelaide player Kane Cornes initially lauded the Bombers for not wilting on the length of Parish's contract, labelling the deal "responsible".Former Western Bulldogs and Essendon star Adam Cooney was taken aback by the Bombers' decision to mask the contract length.

“My first thought is, if you’re signing up a player long-term to a six-year deal, which is a huge deal, then you would be screaming it from the rooftops ... why would you care if anyone thinks you lost a PR battle with one of your main midfielders?” he said.The 26-year-old was drafted with pick No.5 in 2015.

It was one of several key moves the Bombers have made in recent months, with the trade period seeing them bring in Ben McKay, Jade Gresham, Todd Goldstein and Xavier Duursma. The club also re-signed defender Mason Redman despite interest from his home state of South Australia.

“Fans have a right to know within a certain parameter the truth about what’s happening, certainly with a player’s contract,” Cooney said.

