Escalation of Conflict between Iran and Israel

Falling short of direct military confrontation, this conflict has been characterized by war through other means – through proxies, cyber attacks, economic sanctions and fiery rhetoric.

Iran’s attack against Israel was also qualitatively and quantitatively different than anything Tehran had directly attempted before. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that it consisted of at least 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 surface-to-surface missiles. The attack was launched from positions in Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

In the decades since, Israel and Iran have inflicted harm on the other’s interests in both the physical and virtual worlds. This has included major terrorist attacks backed by Iran against Israeli interests in Argentina in 1992 and 1994, Tehran’s backing of Hezbollah’s grinding insurgency against Israel in southern Lebanon, and the major operational support provided to Hamas that in part enabled the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

But there are reports that Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel should “take the win” and could not rely on the U.S. supporting any offensive operations against Iran. Apart from domestic considerations, both Iran and Israel will also weigh the risks of more open confrontation against their current operational capabilities. Here, it seems clear that neither Iran nor Israel can decisively win a prolonged military campaign against each other.

Iran Israel Shadow War Conflict Bombing Casualties Retaliation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



_TCglobal / 🏆 4. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

After Iran’s attack on Israel, further escalation must be stoppedWestern leaders must do all they can to prevent an over-reaction from Netanyahu leading to all-out regional war

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Israel vows victory after Iran's unprecedented strikes amid fears of widening conflictIsrael has vowed victory over Iran's retaliatory drone and missile strikes as Australia condemned the attack and urged the Middle Eastern nation not to exacerbate conflict.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

‘Not over yet’: Israel mobilises for growing conflict after Iran attackIran’s direct attack on Israel has raised the prospect of military escalation in the Middle East, with the Israeli war cabinet debating its next move.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

‘Not over yet’: Israel mobilises for growing conflict after Iran attackIran’s direct attack on Israel has raised the prospect of military escalation in the Middle East, with the Israeli war cabinet debating its next move.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘Not over yet’: Israel mobilises for growing conflict after Iran attackIran’s direct attack on Israel has raised the prospect of military escalation in the Middle East, with the Israeli war cabinet debating its next move.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Iran launches unprecedented strikes on Israel, opening wider conflictAs Iran launches dozens of drones and missiles at Israel, Australia has condemned the attack and urged the Middle Eastern nation not to exacerbate conflict.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »