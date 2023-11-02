Erin Patterson seen for the first time since dramatic arrest

But after the beef wellington meal, the Patterson couple and Ms Wilkinson died in hospital after eating suspected death cap mushrooms which were in the dish. In exclusive police footage obtained by 7 News, Patterson is seen being escorted out of a police vehicle and into the Wonthaggi police station by homicide detectives.

"Once the search of the premises is complete today, the female will be interviewed by homicide squad investigators. We will provide updates as the day progresses," Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas told reporters.

"I cannot think of another investigation that has generated this level of media and public interest," he said."Not only here in Victoria but also nationally and internationally. I think it's particularly important that we keep in mind that at the heart of this three people have lost our lives.

Victoria Police had earlier said in a statement a 49-year-old woman had been arrested on Thursday just after 8am, and a search warrant executed at her Gibson Street, Leongatha property. "I know people have many questions in relation to this matter and will be hopeful that I can provide answers to them today. However, it's not that simple," he said.

Don and Gail Patterson died after ingesting poisonous mushrooms along with pastor's wife Heather Wilkinson. Picture: supplied.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested in Victoria over deadly mealPolice are interviewing E﻿rin Patterson and searching her home.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Police arrest Erin Patterson over Leongatha suspected mushroom poisoning deathsVictoria Police arrest Erin Patterson over the deaths of three people who died from suspected mushroom poisoning after a lunch at her home in July.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Erin Patterson arrested by Victorian police over suspected mushroom poisoning deathsPatterson, who has denied any wrongdoing, is being questioned by police over the 29 July family lunch in the rural Australian town of Leongatha

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Police arrest Erin Patterson over Leongatha suspected mushroom poisoning deathsPolice say they are interviewing the 49-year-old woman as part of their investigation into the deaths of three people following a lunch at Leongatha earlier this year.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Erin Patterson arrested after mushroom lunch killed three in Leongatha7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested over fatal lunchThe woman at the centre of the investigation into the poisonous mushroom meal that resulted in the death of three people, has been taken to Wonthaggi police station for questioning.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕