Erin Patterson seen for the first time since dramatic arrest

But after the beef wellington meal, the Patterson couple and Ms Wilkinson died in hospital after eating suspected death cap mushrooms which were in the dish. In exclusive police footage obtained by 7 News, Patterson is seen being escorted out of a police vehicle and into the Wonthaggi police station by homicide detectives.
"Once the search of the premises is complete today, the female will be interviewed by homicide squad investigators. We will provide updates as the day progresses," Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas told reporters.
"I cannot think of another investigation that has generated this level of media and public interest," he said."Not only here in Victoria but also nationally and internationally. I think it's particularly important that we keep in mind that at the heart of this three people have lost our lives.
Victoria Police had earlier said in a statement a 49-year-old woman had been arrested on Thursday just after 8am, and a search warrant executed at her Gibson Street, Leongatha property. "I know people have many questions in relation to this matter and will be hopeful that I can provide answers to them today. However, it's not that simple," he said.
Don and Gail Patterson died after ingesting poisonous mushrooms along with pastor's wife Heather Wilkinson. Picture: supplied.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: theage | Read more ⮕