Erin Patterson arrested by Victorian police over suspected mushroom poisoning deaths

The woman at the centre of the suspected mushroom poisoning that left three people dead and a fourth fighting for his life after a family lunch has been arrested by Victorian police. Erin Patterson was arrested on Thursday morning. It’s understood that she was being questioned as officers searched her home, and no charges have been laid.Couple Gail and Don Patterson, both 70, and Patterson’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, died in hospital after eating lunch at the Leongatha home in Victoria’s south-east on 29 July.

In a statement provided to Victoria police and obtained by the ABC, Patterson confirmed her estranged husband had accused her of killing his parents. She said she had been at the hospital with her children “discussing the food hydrator” which was later found at the tip, when Simon asked her if it was “what you used to poison them?”

Patterson said in the statement that she was worried she would lose custody of their children and dumped the hydrator in the tip and had panicked. “I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones,” she wrote in the statement, according to the ABC.

