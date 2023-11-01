Erin Patterson arrested after mushroom lunch killed three in Leongatha

Heather Wilkinson, her sister Gail Patterson and brother-in-law Don Patterson all died after eating a beef wellington at Patterson’s home in Leongatha, in Victoria’s southeast, on July 29. Heather’s husband and baptist church pastor Ian Wilkinson survived the lunch and spent nearly two months in hospital in a critical but stable condition. He was released from hospital last month and was seen for the first time last month arriving at Korumburra Indoor Recreation Centre for his wife’s memorial.

