Equifax warns of rising demand for credit cards and personal loans in Australia

Equifax, which holds credit data on almost 20 million Australians, says early warning signs for a tougher period for banks are emerging, including a spike in demand for credit cards and personal loans in the last quarter.

The figures point to some “mortgage shock in Australia”, Ms Nelson said. The Reserve Bank earlier this month flagged a steep jump in income deployed to higher home loan repayments. “Given the economic uncertainties, lenders are doing more ‘what if’ scenarios,” she said. “Mortgages are one of the last forms of credit to go delinquent, but there are early indications in unsecured lines of credit where consumers may be starting to struggle.

Equifax figures show an acceleration in early mortgage delinquency as well. The number of accounts overdue by between 30 and 90 days is 47 per cent higher than 12 months ago, while the number of mortgage borrowers between one and 29 days overdue is up 40 per cent on the same time last year. Mortgage repayments more than 90 days late rose 9 per cent year-on-year; overall, this represents just 0.35 per cent of accounts. headtopics.com

In its Financial Stability Review, released earlier this month, the central bank said many households Ms Nelson said Equifax was working with banks on “economic downturn readiness”. “They should be really being cognisant of maybe adjusting the credit limits associated with unsecured debt, and be keeping a watchful eye on how those delinquencies evolve,” she said.

