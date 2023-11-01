Environment scientist Tim Jarvis named SA Australian of the Year 2024 as recipients announced

He is the team leader of The Forktree Project, a charity that aims to restore 133 acres of degraded former farming land in the South Australia's Fleurieu Peninsula with native flora. "I've undertaken expeditions over many, many years and I think one of the key things about expeditions you learn from, in parallel to the environmental science work I do, is you control what you can and try not to worry about the rest."
"Look what it has given me in return, that great recognition for work which is quite solitary and quite lonely," he said. Rachael Zaltron founded Backpacks 4 SA Kids after she and another family began collecting donations for children in 2013.
"I want the kids to know they're worth it, I don't want to hear another 17-year-old kid tell me that no one had ever tell them they believe in them or that they were proud of them or that they were loved."
The 28-year-old is the lead community engagement officer at climate change solutions company CH4Global where she champions Indigenous knowledge in their projects.
