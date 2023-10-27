‘Enough of this’: Hamas co-founder’s son speaks out

Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan has spoken to an ex-Hamas insider who became a spy for Israel in the late 1990s.“Since I was a child, I asked my father many questions about Hamas delusions, about their brutality, about their abuse of power, and he always justified their position,” Mosab Hassan Yousef said.

“Then I was imprisoned with Hamas. I spent about 27 months in Israeli prisons where Hamas was torturing their own members … within Israel prisons. They killed and tortured hundreds of prisoners. “This is when I started asking myself the question: what if Hamas becomes the ruler at some point, what will they do to our people?”“This is my message: an ex-Hamas member, as a son of one of Hamas’ founders, enough of this. If we don’t stop them now, the next war is going to be deadlier and only God knows what will happen next if Hamas is not finished as soon as possible,” Mr Yousef said.

