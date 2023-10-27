‘Enough is enough’: Albanese talks to Biden about Assange

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has raised the plight of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in talks this week with United States President Joe Biden, stepping up efforts to find a way to release the Australian from jail.
Shipton joined protestors outside the White House this week to raise awareness of the case at the same time Biden hosted Albanese at the residence. While he would not discuss his private talks with Biden or the president’s view of the matter, he made it clear he believed the detention had gone on too long.Gabriel Shipton (left) and supporters of Julian Assange standing at the corner of the road leading up to Blair House where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stayed while visiting Washington Dc this week.Shipton said Assange should be released because his work at Wikileaks had been in the public interest.
“Ideally, we would like the government to act as it does for other Australians who are imprisoned overseas.”Shipton, who saw Assange last week, said a visit to his brother was always “full of anxiety” about his brother’s condition. headtopics.com
“I don’t believe that Julian would receive a fair trial in the United States,” he said. “It’s a bit of a fairytale, to be honest, this idea that Julian would receive a fair trial or a fair deal that wouldn’t see him suffering more.”
Biden faces the risk of a domestic political blowback if he intervenes in the case to drop the extradition request, with conservatives such as former Donald Trump using it against the president at the next presidential election. headtopics.com
US President Joe Biden pardonned Wikileaks collaborator Chelsea Manning, but that was after the former soldier had served time in jail.Shipton said people cared about the issue because it was becoming a sign of the “inequality” in the relationship between Australia and the US.“He’s an Australia citizen who’s been unjustly imprisoned and it’s up to the Australian government to defend their citizens overseas.