The government is to diverge from the European Union’s standards for monitoring water quality, it can be revealed.

Campaigners fear the change of approach could lead to more pollution in England’s rivers and waterways if the new measuring methods are less rigorous.(WFD) which meant a national chemical and ecological survey of rivers was conducted annually. After Brexit, the WFD was transposed into English law but the government removed the requirement to conduct annual tests.

Government officials met stakeholders to tell them about the change. A source from an NGO present in the meeting said: “When asked how this would affect assessments against the target set out in the government’s environment improvement plan, officials commented that this data would no longer be used for that purpose, and that Defra were looking to use the Natural Capital Ecosystem Assessment (NCEA) process to assessment performance. headtopics.com

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency confirmed to the Guardian that WFD data will no longer be used for the assessments, adding: “A pioneering partnership between Defra, Natural England, Environment Agency, Forest Research and the Join Nature Conservation Committee, NCEA blends capability, expertise and experience to build a richer, more comprehensive picture of our natural environment, monitoring quality and quantity, assessing the impact of or need for interventions and helping to...

Stuart Singleton-White from the Angling Trust said: “WFD has been the bedrock of us understanding the state of our rivers, lakes, and groundwater. It does not give a full picture, but it does provide a useful starting point. Past assessments have shown things are getting worse, not better. headtopics.com

