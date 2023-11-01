England star retires after ‘staggering’ call

That decision left Willey in the strange position of trying to turn round England’s woeful title defence while knowing his bosses were not prepared to secure his future as an international cricketer.England have won just one of their six matches played and are currently bottom of the 10-team table in India.

“I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest.” Willey made the announcement even though Jos Buttler’s men still have three group games to play, starting with a clash against arch rivals Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“(Willey’s) been England’s best player in the last three games. England have given out 29 contracts and he wasn’t worthy of a one-year contract, which I found staggering. The way he’s been treated in this World Cup has been disgraceful,” former England captain Michael Vaughan told BBC’s Test Match Special on Wednesday.

“You’ve got a player playing in a World Cup, there’s a T20 World Cup next June, and even if you think at this stage David Willey isn’t going to be in the squad for the T20 World Cup, he’s probably an injury away from being in that 15.

“So you can’t tell me you don’t want to be looking after someone like David Willey. I don’t see how you can give 29 contracts out, yet you don’t give one to someone who’s playing the best in the World Cup.”Willey has played 70 one-day internationals and 43 Twenty20s for England.

He missed out on their 2019 World Cup triumph after he was dropped from the squad shortly before the tournament, with fast bowler Jofra Archer taking his place.He insisted his decision to retire from international cricket had “nothing to do” with England’s performances, during the World Cup.

