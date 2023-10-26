England's World Cup defence ends with defeat to Sri Lanka as 'dopey' Adil Rashid run out recalls Jonny Bairstow Ashes blunder

England's hopes of retaining their World Cup crown are over and it will be playing for pride in the rest of the tournament, coach Matthew Mott said after a humbling eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka left the holders ninth in the standings.

The only team below England is the Netherlands, the sole non-Test playing nation at the 10-team World Cup. "It's over now, I think. I'm not a mathematician, but with our net rate and too many teams who are going to take games off each other, we have to come to terms with that from now we're playing for a lot of pride," Mott told the BBC.

"We have to use this in a really positive way, I've been part of teams that have won and part of teams that have lost. But when you lose like this, it has to sting and has to hurt, but something good has to come out of it." headtopics.com

Sri Lanka earlier restricted England to a below-par 156 all out in 33.2 overs in the must-win clash between the tournament's stragglers, with only Ben Stokes offering some resistance in an otherwise dismal batting display.Stokes (43) took the attack to Sri Lanka on a dry wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after England's middle-order collapsed in the face of some incisive bowling, but he holed out to Dushan Hemantha in the deep off Lahiru Kumara (3-35) in the 31st over.

"We get on the plane with high hopes and a lot of confidence and belief that we can challenge for the title. "But it's the position we're in, it's the reality of what's happened over the last three weeks and that's a huge low point."analysis: headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

England embarrassed by Sri Lanka and heading for early Cricket World Cup exitEngland fell from 45-0 to 85-5 and then 156 all out, leaving Sri Lanka a simple task to condemn the defending champions to a fourth defeat Read more ⮕

Buttler admits England hit ‘huge low’ in World Cup defeat by Sri LankaJos Buttler admitted England were shocked after an eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka left the champions on the brink of World Cup elimination Read more ⮕

Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on EnglandEngland’s title defence at the World Cup is virtually over after suffering another upset loss. Read more ⮕

Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on EnglandEngland’s title defence at the World Cup is virtually over after suffering another upset loss. Read more ⮕

Shock dark horse wreaks havoc; England’s elephant in the room: World Cup State of PlayCricket World Cup: Australia have renewed optimism that Travis Head will return soon, as they look to unleash their strongest team for the first time this world cup. Read more ⮕

Moeen Ali admits ‘spark has been missing’ in England’s World Cup defenceMoeen Ali said he wants the team to ‘be entertaining’ while any hopes of a semi-final place rest on beating injury-ravaged Sri Lanka Read more ⮕