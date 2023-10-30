England's World Cup Campaign in Jeopardy After Loss to India

Lucknow has a history of besieged Englishman fighting against the odds but the white flag of surrender was hoisted long ago in this World Cup campaign.
Another batting collapse of 4-9 ripped the heart out of their top order and condemned them to a fourth World Cup loss in a row for the first time. Mohammed Shami, 4-22, and Jasprit Bumrah, 3-32, were just too hot for broken batsmen to handle.
Buttler now drags his defeated troops to Ahmedabad to face the old enemy, Australia, who can deliver a galling finishing touch. Australia will knock them out with a victory and also push England to the brink of elimination for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which requires them to finish in the top eight to qualify. headtopics.com
England were skittled for 129 in 35 overs, sparking a huge firework display that lit up the Ekana stadium and thrilled the blue-shirted masses of Indian fans. This was about as partisan as you can get in sport: 50,000 cheering every Indian moment, falling silent whenever England took a wicket or hit a boundary.
The two heroes of the 2019 final are in tatters. Stokes started unfit and is averaging 16 from three innings, walking off open-mouthed after this ugly innings, while Buttler is averaging 17.50 and carrying the weight of World Cup failure on his shoulders. The others are not much better. Root is averaging 29 with a run of scores of 11, 3, 2 and zero and Bairstow 23.50.They really have no chance when that happens. headtopics.com
England rallied with the ball, Buttler making a brave call on “gut feel” by inserting India because he wanted to make them set a total for the first time in the tournament. Willey and Chris Woakes recognised the slow surface and dragged back their lengths, mixing up cross-seamers and slower balls to make scoring hard for India’s free-flowing players.