England’s World Cup campaign hits new low as fast man retires after ‘disgraceful’ contract snub

The 33-year-old left-armer, also a hard-hitting lower-order batsman, was the only member of reigning champions England’s struggling 15-man squad in India not to be given a deal of any kind. That decision left Willey in the strange position of trying to turn round England’s woeful title defence while knowing his bosses were not prepared to secure his future as an international cricketer.Watch every match of The ICC Men‘s Cricket World Cup Live with no ad breaks in play on Kayo Sports.England have won just one of their six matches played and are currently bottom of the ten-team table in India.

Willey took 3-45, including dismissing star batsman Virat Kohli for nought, in Lucknow last weekend although his haul could not prevent England suffering a 100-run defeat by the unbeaten hosts.“So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup.

“I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest.” Willey made the announcement even though Jos Buttler’s men still have three group games to play, starting with a clash against arch rivals Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“(Willey’s) been England’s best player in the last three games. England have given out 29 contracts and he wasn’t worthy of a one-year contract, which I found staggering.

Willey has played 70 ODIs and 43 T20s for England. He missed out on their 2019 World Cup triumph after he was dropped from the squad shortly before the tournament, with fast bowler Jofra Archer taking his place.He insisted his decision to retire from international cricket had “nothing to do” with England’s performances, during the World Cup.

