England held off a spirited Argentina to win 26-23 in a game of intensity and errors, taking third place at the Rugby World Cup and a measure of consolation after the huge disappointment of their narrow semi-final defeat last week.

It was a match neither team wanted to be playing in but both coaches said this week that they were giving it the utmost respect, and the physicality and commitment from the start showed that the players felt the same way.

This time, also after three minutes, Curry, winning his 50th cap after a difficult week with his involvement in accusations of discriminatory language against South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi, stuck his bandaged head and strapped nose straight into a ruck to win the first penalty. headtopics.com

England then scored an excellent try as Farrell and Marcus Smith flicked quick passes for a charging Ben Earl to crash over. Farrell converted and added another penalty for a 13-0 lead.Argentina's attack was brought up short by too many handling errors but they did eventually string together a sharp move, albeit with what looked a clear forward pass, that finished with scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli squeezing through for a try.ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation.

A Boffelli penalty closed the deficit to three and there was then a scruffy 15-minute spell as replacements poured on, kicks went astray and tackles were missed. Having been overhauled by South Africa so heartbreakingly three minutes from the end of their semi-final last week on the same pitch, England found themselves in a similar position as Argentina won a penalty with five minutes left.This time England saw out the final minutes and, though the prize was not of remotely the same magnitude, it still meant they finished the tournament with six wins from seven games and bronze medals to show for it. headtopics.com

