England’s inflexible tactics meant they went hard and now they will go home

hen a campaign has been as poor as England’s in this 50-over World Cup the leadership has to come under the microscope. Jos Buttler said there is “no golden egg” after the, while Matthew Mott said he didn’t have the answers. Of course, captains and head coaches have to be canny when speaking to the media but all the same, answers like these are never a good look.

I also genuinely can’t remember seeing a side with this many proven world-class performers out of form at the same time. Given there were eight World Cup winners in the team that lost to Sri Lanka and all 11 were above the age of 30, it is fair to ask questions about the dynamic in the dressing room. With seniority comes responsibility and accountability and in this instance they have got it horribly wrong.

At Surrey I remember after the 2003 season, when we won the T20 Cup, the 40-over National League and finished third in the County Championship after winning it the season before. Adam Hollioake stepped down as captain and we had a lot of senior players who lost a bit of their edge; a drop-off in intensity as regards focus and training, with guys relying solely on their experience in the middle. headtopics.com

Does Buttler have it in him to have a strong, honest word with guys he has played with and known for so long? It’s very much the in-thing to have relaxed atmospheres these days but I’m not sure the team that rose from the depths of 2015 to lifting the trophy in 2019 was that relaxed under Eoin Morgan. There was a desire to be aggressive and a degree of freedom, sure, but also a ruthlessness underpinning it.

Virat Kohli is a good example – the best in fact – because he is able to score at a high rate with low risk because his timing and placement is so good. An in-form Joe Root is the same. Buttler is a world-class player but in this tournament he has been nowhere. He has tried to manufacture shots to good deliveries. He got a good ball against Afghanistan but was so off-balance, playing around it. headtopics.com

