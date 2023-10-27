HEAD TOPICS

England's demise 'sad to see' for Cummins

Pat Cummins couldn't hold back his laughter when asked about England's World Cup form.

Cummins’ response to England humiliationAustralian captain Pat Cummins has delivered the perfect response to England’s World Cup debacle. Read more ⮕

England’s World Cup defence in dire straits after horror collapse in must-win clash — LIVECricket: Aussie star Glenn Maxwell has branded the mid-game light shows at the World Cup as the 'dumbest idea for cricketers' Read more ⮕

England embarrassed by Sri Lanka and heading for early Cricket World Cup exitEngland fell from 45-0 to 85-5 and then 156 all out, leaving Sri Lanka a simple task to condemn the defending champions to a fourth defeat Read more ⮕

Buttler admits England hit ‘huge low’ in World Cup defeat by Sri LankaJos Buttler admitted England were shocked after an eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka left the champions on the brink of World Cup elimination Read more ⮕

Sri Lanka heap more World Cup misery on EnglandEngland’s title defence at the World Cup is virtually over after suffering another upset loss. Read more ⮕

