England's brittle batting exposed as they suffer heavy defeat against India

For 50 overs in the field England, bowling with venom and fielding with spirit and commitment, snapped and crackled. And then they popped. Chasing 230, their brittle batting was ruthlessly exposed by outstanding opponents as they were swept aside for just 129.

Though in the end the winning margin, precisely 100, was extremely comfortable England had India worried for a while, which in the circumstances was something of a triumph. Four overs into their innings, with the openers looking solid and their target achievable, this spectacular, heaving stadium on the outskirts of Lucknow had fallen silent.

Dawid Malan was first to go, edging into his stumps. Joe Root lasted one ball, which arrowed low into his pads. The magnificent Jasprit Bumrah was the bowler on both occasions, and if Malan was a little unlucky Root was extraordinarily so, to have to deal with such a delivery first up. headtopics.com

Enter Ben Stokes. There was a rebuilding job to do here, and given the team’s position, an achievable run rate and a brilliant bowling attack at their undeniable best some circumspection seemed advisable. Stokes, so often a wonderful judge of moments and situations, seemed just the man for the task.

Of course England are never beaten while Jos Buttler is at the crease, though sadly at this World Cup that has never been very long. He faced 23 balls here, his longest innings since their opening game, and the last of them was a wonder from Kuldeep Yadav that dipped and turned like England’s reputation before rerouting towards middle stump. From there, India’s sixth successive win was a formality.England at least produced half a good performance, which has to count as progress. headtopics.com

Shubman Gill had already gone for nine, beautifully bowled through the gate by Chris Woakes. Once dependable, Woakes had transmogrified into a miserable liability in the opening three weeks of this tournament, but here he was recognisably himself again, and in the 12th over Shreyas Iyer tried to pull a ball angled into his body and top-edged to mid-on.

