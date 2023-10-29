England's brittle batting exposed as India secure victory

For 50 overs in the field England, bowling with venom and fielding with spirit and commitment, snapped and crackled. And then they popped. Chasing 230, their brittle batting was ruthlessly exposed by outstanding opponents and they were bowled out for just 129. Six games in, India retain their 100% record and return to the top of the group; England remain rock bottom.
Although in the end the winning margin, precisely 100, was extremely comfortable, England had India worried for a while, which in the circumstances was something of a triumph. Four overs into their innings, with the openers looking solid and their target achievable, this spectacular, heaving stadium on the outskirts of Lucknow had fallen silent.
Over the past few weeks this team have made a nasty habit of self-combustion but on this occasion they were simply outplayed. Not every defeat, even those on this scale, is a humiliation, though this tournament has certainly become one, and there was a miserable familiarity to their innings as it faltered and failed.Dawid Malan was first to go, edging into his stumps. Joe Root lasted one ball, which arrowed low into his pads. headtopics.com
Enter Ben Stokes. There was a rebuilding job to do here and, given the team’s position, an achievable run rate and a brilliant bowling attack at their undeniable best, some circumspection seemed advisable. Stokes, so often a wonderful judge of moments and situations, seemed just the man for the task.
From 30 without loss England careered to 39 for four, but they are never beaten while Jos Buttler is at the crease. Sadly at this World Cup that has never been very long. He faced 23 balls here, his longest innings since their opening game, and the last of them was a wonder ball from Kuldeep Yadav that dipped and turned like England’s reputation before rerouting towards middle stump. From there, India’s sixth successive win was a formality. headtopics.com