England was bowled out for just 156 in the 34th over and Sri Lanka chased down the measly total two wickets down with 146 balls to spare as the side overnight.

England's Cricket World Cup campaign is all but over after the side slumped to its fourth loss from five games. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images “What I don’t like is giving players a cop out and I think sometimes we do that in English cricket,” Hussain told Sky Sports.

“How much 50-over cricket domestically has Virat Kohli played, or Heinrich Klassen? They learn from T20 franchises around the world. That’s what’s made this great side over the last six years, travelling around the world, playing T20 franchise cricket. headtopics.com

Hussain accepted there may not have been enough practice One Day matches leading up to the tournament but he refused to let that be the reason for the players' poor performance. England’s 20223 World Cup campaign has registered just one victory – a 137 run triumph over Bangladesh and losses to New Zealand (9 wickets), Afghanistan (69 runs), South Africa (229 runs) and Sri Lanka (8 wickets).

