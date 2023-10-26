England ‘deeply disappointed’ after Springbok cleared for World Cup final

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared to play in Saturday’s (Sunday AEDT) Rugby World Cup final, World Rugby said on Thursday, after insufficient evidence was found that he used discriminatory language towards England flanker Tom Curry.

World Rugby was subsequently asked to review a similar incident in a match between the two teams in London last year. Bongi Mbonambi will take the field as New Zealand and South Africa vie to become the first four-time winners of the Rugby World Cup.South African Rugby said it was satisfied with Mbonambi’s version of events. “Bongi Mbonambi is an experienced, respected and decorated Test player and, needless to say, denied the allegations from the outset. SA Rugby has absolute faith in the honesty and integrity of Bongi,” a statement said.

The RFU claim Curry was subject to the same abuse from Mbonambi in the Springboks’ 27-13 victory over England at Twickenham last November, although there appears to be no evidence of this either. England have subsequently highlighted online abuse aimed at the 25-year-old Curry and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi told reporters on Thursday he had contacted him. headtopics.com

New Zealand, meanwhile, tweaked their team with a single change but resisted any temptation to power up their bench to offset the forward-heavy list of replacements named by the Springboks. New Zealand believe Whitelock, playing his third World Cup final and his last competitive game, is most effective coming off the bench, and could bring an injection of energy at a time when South Africa are refreshing their forwards.

England ‘deeply disappointed’ after Springbok cleared for World Cup finalThe RFU issued a strongly worded statement after hooker Bongi Mbonambi was cleared to play against the All Blacks on Sunday despite allegations of racial abuse. Read more ⮕

