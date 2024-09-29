England Cricketers Accused Of Time-Wasting Tactics During ODI

Former Australia n captain Ricky Ponting was left shaking his head from the commentary box as England ’s cricketers appeared to employ time-wasting tactics during the fifth ODI in Bristol., Australia plundered 103 runs during the Powerplay to put the tourists well ahead of the DLS par score with the looming threat of rain.

With 14 deliveries needed to constitute a result, Potts successfully soaked up three minutes of play as a substitute fielder jogged onto the field holding a shoe as the frustrated umpires watched on. Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne and assistant coach Daniel Vettori failed to hide their bemusement, laughing from the sheds.

Fellow Sky Sports commentator Ian Ward jeered: “These things happen, Rick … he’s just after a manicure.”

Cricket England Australia Time-Wasting Ashes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England defeat Australia at Chester-le-Street by 46 runs DLS in third ODIEngland captain Harry Brook scored an unbeaten century to guide his team to victory in a rain-affected third ODI.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

England Captain Brook Sticks With Gung-Ho Approach After ODI DefeatHarry Brook, England's captain, maintains his team's aggressive batting strategy after a heavy defeat in the first ODI against Australia. Despite eight wickets falling to spin bowling, Brook emphasizes their commitment to scoring runs and taking risks.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Travis Head smashes highest ODI score by an Australian in England to seal seven-wicket winTravis Head has continued his phenomenal patch of form in white ball cricket, hitting an unbeaten century to guide Australia to a seven-wicket win in the first ODI against England.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia seal ODI series after rain-affected win over EnglandAustralia made haste with the bat in an effort to try and beat rain that ultimately cut the game short.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australia destroy England in ODI as Travis Head makes record-breaking century7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

England defeat Australia by 186 runs at Lords in fourth ODIEngland has squared the ODI series against Australia heading into the final match at Bristol on Sunday.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »