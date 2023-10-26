England collapse completes dismal abdication of World Cup crown

A batting lineup that once set a new bar in 50-over cricket has become a shadow of its former self with golden chapter overlakier than a freshly baked paratha on Bengaluru’s teeming Church Street and gobbled up gleefully by Sri Lanka, this England display was not so much a case of their World Cup crown slipping at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a full‑blown abdication.won the toss and, after twice seeing the notion of being a chasing side torched, elected to bat.

Little should be expected of Adil Rashid with the bat these days, the last of those oft-cited 10 first-class centuries made in 2015. And at 147 for eight, England were already toast. Nevertheless, aged 35, experience should have told Rashid a wide does not equal dead ball, the sharper Kusal Mendis instead spotting his doziness at the non‑striker’s end and nailing the throw with the precision of a coconut shy hustler.

Still, greater culpability can be found higher up than Rashid, both on the day in Bengaluru and these past three weeks overall. A batting lineup that oncehas become a shadow of its former self. A good few dismissals can be used to underline the point but take Buttler, a generational white-ball great whose only progress on this tour has been to swap the meek edge behind for the full-blooded one.Few saw such a meltdown coming a month ago, even if performances since made it eminently possible. headtopics.com

None of this occurs in a vacuum, of course. While England were as honking as the local traffic, they met a Sri Lanka side that positively prowled in the field and were forever asking questions with the ball. None more so than Lahiru Kumara, who with figures of three for 35 offered the kind of muscular middle-overs thud that takes English minds back to Liam Plunkett and a role subsequently unfilled.

It was a pretty slick chase, too. So slick, in fact, it didn’t require Mathews, ominously stationed down at No 7, to get Sri Lanka over the line. Not that the old warhorse – so often the scourge of the English in the past – didn’t have a key say in proceedings, answering his late call-up with the Root run‑out in between the dismissals of Malan and Moeen Ali. headtopics.com

GuardianAus

