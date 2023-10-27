Engineered stone should be banned to protect workers from deadly disease: Safe Work Australia report

States and territories will now consider their response.That is because when the engineered stone is cut, polished or sawed, dust particles are released into the air.

Safe Work Australia has determined the danger posted by high levels of silica dust to workers using engineered stone products is unacceptable. The Minister for Workplace Relations, Tony Burke, has said his state and territory counterparts are now working on a unified national response to the report's recommendation. "I want as soon as possible for people to be safe when they go to work it's as simple as that and so the, I can see a lot of goodwill from all the jurisdictions here I think - I don't think people will be disappointed in the pace of action.

However, Safe Work Australia's report found that there is no evidence that lower silica engineered stone poses less risk. Unions have threatened to take their own action if engineered stone is not outlawed by the middle of next year. headtopics.com

